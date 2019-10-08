Advisory issued by government for media

An advisory for media has been issued by the Child Safety Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah. The advisory is regarding the coverage of news stories involving children.

The Council in a video shared on social media handle, Instagram has announced the warning. In the video a family has been seen mourning over the drowning of their child and the media coverage on that. A journalist is shown reporting the news story of a kid who has died by drowning. He uses the photo of the victim thus reveals his identity. The story goes viral and each reader shares the victim’s photo and this increases the sorrow of the family.

” One word or photo is all it takes to impact children’s and families’ lives for years. . When you break their news, you break into their cocoon. . Article 44 of the Child Rights Law ‘Wadeema’ states: It is prohibited to disclose the identities of all parties and witnesses in case of child abuse or ill treatment […] in information reports, or the publication of any material that may lead to the identification thereof”, the council captioned the video.