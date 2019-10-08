BJP expelled leaders for anti-party activity

BJP has expelled four leaders for anti-party activities. Four office bearers of the BJP has been expelled by the party state committee for working against party candidate in the elections in the local self government.

BJP state general secretary Rajendra Bhandari has expelled the leaders according to the instructions of BJP state president Ajay Bhatt.

Mahila Morcha Dehradun district president maya Panth is also included in the list of expelled leaders. Till now around 94 leaders has been expelled from BJP for anti party activities and for working against party candidates.

Party has also issued a show cause notice to sitting MLA from Raipur in Dehradun. BJP has asked to give reply with in three days.