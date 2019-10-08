“Counter those who don’t want Bharat to be strong”, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat In his annual Dusshera address to SwayamSevaks warned against the designs of those working against India and added such elements must be countered at all levels.

“Vested interests don’t want Bharat to be strong and vibrant…We must be alert in identifying these plots and counter them on intellectual, social levels,” Bhagwat said at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur. Well-meaning policies, statements from persons in government have been misused to benefit nefarious designs by vested interests, Bhagwat added.

He said the world was eager to know if 2019 elections in such a huge country will be conducted smoothly and added democracy was a practice prevalent for centuries in India.