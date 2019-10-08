Pakistani Minister Fawad Chaudhary shares a message for Hindus : See the message

Pakistani Minister Fawad Chaudhry is known for his statements against India. After the Indian government has revoked the special status given to Jammu and kashmir, the Pakistani Minister has come daily on social media to campaign against India.

He has also mocked India after the ambitious moon mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ has lost control with its lander. For that he has been ridiculed by both netizens in India and Pakistan.

But on Tuesday, the Pakistani Minister send a message to Hindus in India and Pakistan. He has congratulated Hindus celebrating the festival of Dussehra.

“Happy #Dusehra to all Hindu brethren in Pakistan, India and beyond”, Chaudhary tweeted. The message has already grabbed 4200 likes and hundreds of retweets.