Pervez Musharraf – Pakistan’s former president planning a rebound to politics

Pakistan’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf is looking for a political rebound by reviving his party after remaining inactive for over a year due to his deteriorating health, according to media reports.

Musharraf, the founder of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), took a backseat from political activities last year because of his deteriorating health. The former president is suffering from amyloidosis and has been living in Dubai since March 2016. On the occasion of APML’s foundation day on Sunday, he is planning to address his party workers in Pakistan via video conferencing as per the popular Pak media Geo Tv.