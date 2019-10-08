PM Modi wishes Vijayadashami , Air Force Day greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the nations on the occasions of Dussehra and Air Force Day.

“Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #VijayaDashami,” Modi tweeted. Dusshera or Vijayadashami is celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. It also marks the end of the five-day Durga Puja.

Regarding Air Force Day, he said: “Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence.”