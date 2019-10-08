‘Syera Narasimha Reddy shatters box-office: Ram Charan shares the collection details

The multi-lingual period film of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s ‘Syera Narasimha Reddy’ has shattered the box-office. The film which narrates the story of a freedom fighter is leading to become an industry hit in Telugu film industry.

Although many films including the Hollywood film ‘Joker and bollywood film ‘War’ and many other regional film has been released in the last week, the Telugu film is going steady in box-office.

#SyeRaa AP TG 6th Day Collections ?Nizam: 1.96Cr

?Ceeded: 1.21Cr

?UA: 0.75Cr

?East: 31.7L

?West: 27L

?Guntur: 44.3L

?Krishna:40L

?Nellore: 21L* AP-TG Day 6:- 5.56Cr (Expected 6cr+) ?(ALL TIME NON BB RECORD DAY 6)?#SyeraaNarashimaReddy, #RamCharan — RamCharan (@Maheshdhoni37) October 8, 2019

The film released on October 2 has till now grabbed 124.80 crore rupees from the worldwide box-office. The film grabbed 7 crore rupees on October 7 only.

The film made in a whopping budget of Rs.250 crore has released in four languages – Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil-. The film is bankrolled by Telugu superstar Ram Charan, the son of Chiranjeevi under Konidela Productions.

The film is the 15th film of Chiranjeevi. The film has an ensemble starcast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, jagapathi Babu, Kicha Sudeep, Tamanna, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty.