‘This government will stay in power for the next 50 years’: Claims BJP leader

Senior BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed that BJP will remain in power for the next fifty years. Keshav Prasad Maurya said this at Prayag Raj.

” In Uttar Pradesh and the centre, there is a government which works for the people of the country. This government will stay in power for the next 50 years. So if Akhilesh Yadav wants to form the government, he would have to do that after 50 years”, said Maurya.

Maurya has responding to the claim of Samajwadi party (SP) leader Akhilesh yadav’s claim that SP will form government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.