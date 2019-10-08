Trump, Modi is the most followed global leaders

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ranks top in the list of most followed leaders on social media. Meanwhile Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s popularity in the social media has also increased.

US President Donald Trump stand on the first position with 65.3 million followers on micro-blogging website Twitter. Narendra Modi is in the second position with 50.6 million.

Pope Francis is in the third position with 18.1 million position and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes in the fourth position and Indonesian President Joko Widodo is in fifth with 12.2 million.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is in the sixth position with 10.5 million followers. Khan was earlier on the 9th position with 9.4 million followers.