Al-Qaeda’s Indian subcontinent chief killed in Afghanistan

Asim Umar, the India-born terrorist who was chief of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) since its creation in 2014, was killed in a joint US-Afghan raid on a Taliban compound last month, Afghanistan’s spy agency announced today.

Umar has been the chief Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) since its inception. He was killed during a raid on September 23 on a Taliban compound in the Musa Qala district of Helmand province.

The Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security said Umar was a Pakistani citizen, though some reports claim he was born in India. He “was #killed along with six other AQIS members, most of them Pakistani”, the NDS said on Twitter, adding that Umar had been ’embedded’ with the Taliban.