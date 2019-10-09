Amala Paul to star in the remake of ‘Lust Stories’

Malayalam actress Amala Paul will play the lead role in the Telugu remake of Hindi film ‘Lust Stories’. The shooting of the film directed by Nandini Reddy has started rolling. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Amala Paul will play the role that Radhika Apte did in the Hindi version. Manisha Koirala, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar were the lead actors in the original Hindi version of Lust stories.

Lust stories released as a web series on Netflix. The web series is an anthology of four short films. The short films were directed by Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Zoya Akhtar.