‘An ode to Rangeela’: Bold trailer of ‘Beautiful’ released

Oct 9, 2019, 02:52 pm IST
‘Rangeela’, the very first Hindi film of Ram Gopal Varma was huge success at the box-office. The film starring Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff and Urmila Matondkar was a cult-classic.

Now a Telugu film titled ‘Beautiful- An ode to Rangeela’ has been all set to hit the screens. The film starring Parth Suri and naina Ganguly is a ode to the 1995 film Rangeela.

The trailer of the film has been released last day. The trailer contains the hot scenes of the lead pairs of the film.

“Here’s the trailer of BEAUTIFUL a dream film of mine #OdeToRangeela featuring Parth Suri and Naina Ganguly #BEAUTIFUL is written, photographed and directed by Agastya Manju @parthsuri2050. @NainaGtweets”, sharing the trailer on social media Ram Gopal Varma tweeted.

 

