Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Carrot Halwa with Badam

Ingredients

5 – carrot, grated

200 ml – Milk

1 cup – Sugar

6 – badams

6 – Cashew nuts

7 tbsp – Ghee

How to Make Carrot Halwa with Badam

Heat 3 tbsp of ghee in a kadai. Add the grated carrot and saute for 2 mins

Add milk and cook till the carrot is soft.

Soak badam in hot water for five mins

Peel the skin off the badam and grind badam and cashew into a paste.

Add it to the carrot mixture in the kadai.

After the milk is absorbed, add sugar and mix well.

Finally add remaining ghee and remove from fire.