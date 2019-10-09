Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Carrot Halwa with Badam

Ingredients
5 – carrot, grated
200 ml – Milk
1 cup – Sugar
6 – badams
6 – Cashew nuts
7 tbsp – Ghee
How to Make Carrot Halwa with Badam
Heat 3 tbsp of ghee in a kadai. Add the grated carrot and saute for 2 mins
Add milk and cook till the carrot is soft.
Soak badam in hot water for five mins
Peel the skin off the badam and grind badam and cashew into a paste.
Add it to the carrot mixture in the kadai.
After the milk is absorbed, add sugar and mix well.
Finally add remaining ghee and remove from fire.
