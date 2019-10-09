Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Crispy Vada

Ingredients

Rice flour- 2 cups

Salt

Chilli powder

Jeera

Asafoetida (inguva) (optional)

Bengal Gram – 3 tbsp

Sesame seeds – 3 tbsp (nuvvulu)

Butter- 2 tbsp

Chopped coriander (optional)

How to Make Crispy Vadalu

Fry three tablespoons of sesame seeds (nuvvulu) till they become crisp.

Boil two cups of water. While boiling, add salt, jeera, chilli powder, Bengal gram, asafoetida (inguva), sesame seeds (nuvvulu), and butter, and gradually add rice flour and make it like chapati flour.

Before taking it out from the pan, add chopped coriander.

Allow it to cool completely and mix well with hands.

Make medium-sized balls, flatten, and fry in oil till they become golden brown.