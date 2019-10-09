Motorola launches ‘One Macro’ in India

Motorola One Macro was launched in India on Wednesday. The phone packs a 6.2-inch display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The Motorola One Macro is claimed to have a water-repellent design and comes with an IPX2 rating. It features triple rear cameras assisted by a laser autofocus module.

Motorola has launched the Motorola One Macro in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration priced at Rs. 9,999. The phone will only be available in a single Space Blue colour in India. It will go on sale starting October 12 at 12am (midnight) via Flipkart, the same day that the Flipkart Big Diwali sale also kicks off. Motorola One Macro launch offers include Rs. 2,200 Jio Cashback, as well as 125GB of additional data.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Macro runs Android 9 Pie with a stock interface and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) Max Vision display (19:9 aspect ratio) with a pixel density of 270ppi. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz, ticking alongside the Mali-G72 GPU. Motorola One Macro packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.