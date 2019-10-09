“Our biggest problem is our leader has walked away”:Veteran Congress leader reveals

Veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid has revealed that Rahul Gandhi’s decision to quit the post of AICC president has made the Congress party in difficulty. He also admitted that Congress will need much more time to terms with its defeat with the big defeat that it has faced in the last general election.

Congress’s struggles are at the point that it may not be able to win key upcoming state elections or ensure its own future.

“We haven’t really got together to analyse why we got defeated. Our biggest problem is our leader has walked away,” Khurshid said, adding that Rahul Gandhi still retains the allegiance of the party.

“It has kind of left a vacuum,” Khurshid said to international news agency AP. “Sonia Gandhi stepped in, but there is more than an indication that she is treating herself as a stop-gap arrangement. I wish it wasn’t so”, added the former union minister.