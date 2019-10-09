Sony announces the launching date of ‘PlayStation 5 ‘

The next-generation gaming console of Sony will be launched next year. The next-generation gaming console named ‘Sony PlayStation 5’ will be launched at the end of 2020.

The Sony PlayStation 5 will be equipped with a new controller. This new controller will come with a haptic feedback to offer a range of rumbles so refined that it will be possible to feel the difference between walking through fields of grass and plodding through mud.

The Sony PlayStation 5 will have ray-tracing techniques through GPU hardware, speedy SSD Drive, USB-C support, updated L2, and R2 buttons and 100 GB Blu-ray discs.