Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has today settled trading at higher points. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has today ended trading in greens.

The BSE Sensexhas ended trading at 38,177.95 gaining by 645.97 points or 1.72%. The NSE Nifty also settled trading at 11,307.20 gaining by 180.80 points or 1.68% .

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Bharati Airtel, Bharati Infratel, UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries,ICICI Bank, SBI, Mahindra and Mahindra, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC bank, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints.

The top losers in the market were Yes bank, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, ITC, Tata Consultancy Service, Titan, Zee Entertainment and Infosys.