UAE enters top 25 competitive club: Report

The Global Competitiveness 2019 Report submitted at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday has revealed that UAE has entered the top 25 club. UAE has climbed 2 positions up and also remained as the most competitive economy in the Arab world for the 4th consecutive year.

Among the GCC countries UAE is in top followed by Qatar which stands 29th, Saudi Arabia in the 36th position and Kuwait in the 46th position. Kuwait has climbed 8 ranks up while Oman, yemen and Lebanon lose some ranks.

Singapore is the world’s most competitive economy followed by USA, Hong Kong, Netherlands and Switzerland.

UAE has improved its performance in 52 indicators out of 103 indicators.