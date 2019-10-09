Virat Kohli is a bowler’s captain, says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has lauded India skipper Virat Kohli, saying that the 30-year-old is a ‘bowler’s captain’ and thrives in seeing his pacers rattling the opposition.

“Virat Kohli is a bowler’s captain. Kohli is not doing captaincy when he is with the bowlers, he is enjoying the bowlers rattling the opposition. It is a good thing that Indian bowlers have such a good captain,” Akhtar said on his Youtube channel. Akhtar also revealed that Shami called him up after India’s World Cup semifinal loss against New Zealand. The 44-year-old pacer said that he has always believed in Shami’s abilities as a reverse-swing bowler.

His remarks came after Shami’s five-wicket haul against South Africa in the second innings of the first Test. India had defeated Proteas by 203 in the first Test at Vishakapatnam.

Akhtar also said that it is unfortunate that the Pakistan pacers do not rely on him for advice.

“After India’s World Cup disappointment, Shami called me up and said he was feeling sad that he could not do well for India. I told him not to lose heart but to maintain his fitness. I told him that I want him to become an out and out fast bowler, he has a reverse swing, which is a luxury in the sub-continent, I told him you can become king of reverse swing,” said Akhtar.

“Now, you see what he has done, he has got wickets from a flat pitch in Visakhapatnam. I am very happy for him. Sadly, our Pakistani fast bowlers do not ask me how they can improve their bowling but the Indian bowlers like Shami are doing that. It is a sad scenario as far as my country is a concern,” Akhtar said.