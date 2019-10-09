Xiaomi Redmi 8 will be launched in India on today : Know price,Specifications, features, and everything

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is going to launch their new mobile phone ‘Redmi 8’ on today. The new Redmi 8 series will succeed Redmi 7A and Redmi 7.
As per the makers, the Redmi 8 will come with better camera and battery features. The teaser of the phone released by the makers also reveals a dual-rear camera setup on the phone.
The Xiaomi Redmi 8 phone will come with an Aura Mirror design as well. The phone will also come with splash resistance as seen in some of the recent budget Redmi phones.
Xiaomi Redmi 8 will come with up to 4GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. The phone is rumoured to come with a large 6.26-inch HD+ display. The dual camera setup will sport 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front it will have an 8-megapixel camera. The phone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery.
The price of the phone is around Rs. 7999.
Mi fans, we are set to launch #Redmi8 tomorrow! ?
This beautiful device is protected by the industry-best durability features.
I spot:
? GG_ and
? _2_ protection.
Easy to guess isn't it? ? RT and comment if you know the answers. ?#Xiaomi ?? #Redmi pic.twitter.com/SHlb5V9ckg
— #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 8, 2019
