Congress leader Kapil Sibal hits out at PM Modi,says “Show ’56 inch’ chest, tell Xi to vacate PoK”

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show his “56 inch” chest by telling Chinese President Xi Jinping to “vacate 5,000 km of land in PoK” and also make it clear that there will be no Huawei in India for 5G.

Sibal’s remarks come hours before Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s informal summit in Mamallapuram near Chennai.

“As Xi Jinping supports Imran Khan on Article 370 Modi Ji look him in the eye at Mamallapuram and say: 1) Vacate 5000 km of land in PoK occupied by China trans-Karakoram 2) No Huawei in India for 5G. Show your 56″ ki chhati!” Sibal said in a tweet.