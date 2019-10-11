Corruption case : Arrest warrants issued against Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case and was likely to present him before an accountability court on Friday, October 11.

Sources said the NAB chairman had issued arrest warrants in the case and a team of Lahore bureau would visit him in the Kot Lakhpat jail on Friday to take him to the accountability court for his physical remand, Dawn news reported.

Sharif is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia Mills corruption case.

NAB has already arrested his daughter Maryam Nawaz and nephew Yousuf Abbas in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Both of them are on judicial remand till October 23.