Director’s Shocking Revelation, Says this Popular Superstar Washes Hands With Dettol After Meeting Fans. Check this Out

Director Saami has created some controversial movies in the past and now has created an even bigger controversy as he alleged that popular actor Vijay, who enjoys such a huge fan base in South India, washes his hands with Dettol after meeting his fans.

He also said that Vijay is cheating people and should stop giving his messages in speeches and instead should focus on acting. Saami was talking about actor Vijay’s words in Bigil audio launch that people must keep right people in the right places.

Bigil, directed by Atlee, is a sports drama on women’s football. Vijay will be seen in two roles, that of a father and a son in the commercial entertainer.