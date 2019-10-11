Festivals & Events

Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Cheesy Soup

Oct 11, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ingredients

1/4 cup – small cooked Chicken pieces
4 cups – Chicken stock
2 – carrots, diced
1/4 cup – chopped French beans
2 – onion, chopped
1/2 kg – shredded cheddar cheese
2 cups – Milk
Salt as per taste
Pepper as per taste
4 tbsp – Butter
2 tbsp – plain flour
2 tbsp – Corn flour
3 tbsp – chopped Celery

How to Make Cheesy Soup

Heat butter in a pan.
Fry onions, carrots, and French beans till tender.
Add flour, and stir till it is blended with the onions.
Add chicken stock.
Stir continuously till it starts thickening.
In 1/4 cup milk, mix corn flour, taking care that no lumps are formed.
Add in chicken stock, stirring continuously.
After 2 to 3 minutes, add remaining milk.
Stir continuously till milk comes to boil.
Add milk, chicken piece, salt, and pepper powder.
Cook till cheese melts.
Sprinkle celery and serve hot.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close