Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Cheesy Soup

Ingredients

1/4 cup – small cooked Chicken pieces

4 cups – Chicken stock

2 – carrots, diced

1/4 cup – chopped French beans

2 – onion, chopped

1/2 kg – shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups – Milk

Salt as per taste

Pepper as per taste

4 tbsp – Butter

2 tbsp – plain flour

2 tbsp – Corn flour

3 tbsp – chopped Celery

How to Make Cheesy Soup

Heat butter in a pan.

Fry onions, carrots, and French beans till tender.

Add flour, and stir till it is blended with the onions.

Add chicken stock.

Stir continuously till it starts thickening.

In 1/4 cup milk, mix corn flour, taking care that no lumps are formed.

Add in chicken stock, stirring continuously.

After 2 to 3 minutes, add remaining milk.

Stir continuously till milk comes to boil.

Add milk, chicken piece, salt, and pepper powder.

Cook till cheese melts.

Sprinkle celery and serve hot.