Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Cheesy Soup

Ingredients
1/4 cup – small cooked Chicken pieces
4 cups – Chicken stock
2 – carrots, diced
1/4 cup – chopped French beans
2 – onion, chopped
1/2 kg – shredded cheddar cheese
2 cups – Milk
Salt as per taste
Pepper as per taste
4 tbsp – Butter
2 tbsp – plain flour
2 tbsp – Corn flour
3 tbsp – chopped Celery
How to Make Cheesy Soup
Heat butter in a pan.
Fry onions, carrots, and French beans till tender.
Add flour, and stir till it is blended with the onions.
Add chicken stock.
Stir continuously till it starts thickening.
In 1/4 cup milk, mix corn flour, taking care that no lumps are formed.
Add in chicken stock, stirring continuously.
After 2 to 3 minutes, add remaining milk.
Stir continuously till milk comes to boil.
Add milk, chicken piece, salt, and pepper powder.
Cook till cheese melts.
Sprinkle celery and serve hot.
