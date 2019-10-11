Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich

Ingredients

1.5 tbsp – Maida

1.5 tbsp – cocoa powder

1 pinch – baking powder

Vanilla ice cream, as required

2 tbsp – Sugar

2 – eggs

1 tsp – Butter

How to Make Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich

Sieve maida with cocoa powder and baking powder so that all are mixed well and keep it aside.

Beat the eggs with the electric beater till stiff, add powdered sugar and beat again with the beater.

Add maida mixture to it.

Heat a non-stick pan and apply butter to it, put the mixture to pan and heat it till done on a very low flame.

Once done, allow it to cool and cut it into a desired shape with a cookie cutter.

Take two pieces and sandwich it with ice cream.

Keep the prepared sandwich into the freezer till set.