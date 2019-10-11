Emirates cancels flights due to Typhoon Hagibis

Emirates flights to and from Japan on Saturday have been cancelled due to a violent typhoon threatening wide areas of the nation, the airline spokesperson told Khaleej Times on Thursday.

“Emirates can confirm that its flights to and from Haneda and Narita Airports in Tokyo, and Osaka on October 12 (Saturday) have been cancelled due to Super Typhoon Hagibis,” the spokesperson said.

Passengers who booked to travel to and from Japan on tickets purchased on or before October 10 can opt to change their flights up to seven days later than originally booked. They are also advised to contact their travel agent or local Emirates booking office for options.

“Emirates apologises for the inconvenience caused, however the safety our customers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised,” the spokesperson for the Dubai-based carrier added.