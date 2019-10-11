HMD Global launches Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras in India

HMD Global has launched Nokia 6.0 in India, features waterdrop-style notch, 3,500mAh battery, full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM. It will join the Nokia 7.2 in the company’s mid-range portfolio in the country.

As per an Amazon listing, Nokia 6.2 will retail starting at Rs. 15,999 in India for its 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The sales are already open via Amazon. Notably, only the Ceramic Black version of the phone is currently listed on the retailer, however an Ice colour variant is also expected to be released. We have reached out to HMD Global to get more details about the pricing as well as colour availability of the smartphone.

Nokia 6.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6.2 runs on Android 9 Pie. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support, Gorilla Glass 3, and 500 nits peak brightness. Nokia 6.2 is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone packs a 3,500mAh battery.

On the camera front, there is a triple rear camera setup on board the smartphone that houses a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture. HMD Global has also included an 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera in the Nokia 6.1.

Further, the Nokia 6.2 packs 64GB of onboard storage with a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB). The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS, and 4G LTE. The phone measures 159.88×75.11×8.25mm and weighs 180 grams.