Imran khan to visit Saudi and Iran this week amid rising regional pressure

Pakistan PM Imran Khan is likely to visit Iran and Saudi Arabia late this week amid rising regional tensions. According to diplomatic circles, the visit would most likely be to diffuse the heaping tension between Teheran and Riyadh after an attack on Saudi oil facility which Saudi-US axis blames on Iran.

The sources said Mr. Khan would travel to Tehran first where he would meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday. After the meeting, the PM will fly to Riyadh where he will meet the top Saudi leadership. Top Military officials may accompany Khan as per sources.