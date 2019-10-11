India vs South Africa : Virat Kohli Smashes century, breaks another record

Virat Kohli entering the record books and tying records is nothing new. The India vs South Africa Test in Pune witnessed a similar sight. Kohli scored his 26th century to put India on top against South Africa at the MCA stadium on Friday. This was his 19th century, putting him level with former Australia great Ricky Ponting. Graeme Smith of South Africa has the most with 25 centuries as a Test captain. The fact that Kohli achieved it in his 50th Test as captain of the Indian team shows that he is the ultimate player when it comes to achieving milestones.

Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane had weathered the storm on an overcast evening session on day 1 but Kohli showed his mettle to negotiate the bowling. He notched up his fifty with two boundaries off Vernon Philander as he remained unbeaten on 63. Resuming on day 2, Kohli had his fair share of luck. He edged a full ball from Philander but it just flew past Quinton de Kock for a boundary.

As the session progressed and the partnership went past 100, Kohli still had some luck going his way. He withstood a testing spell from Anrich Nortje who induced the outside edge yet again but the ball went past the slips. However, Rahane was looking in great touch as he smoked a couple of boundaries and neared his fifty. The Mumbai right-hander was the first to reach his fifty when he cracked a four off Keshav Maharaj and notched up his 20th fifty.