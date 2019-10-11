Indian Railways forms empowered group to develop 50 stations, privatise 150 trains

Railways has formed a task force to draw a blueprint for developing 50 railway stations with world class standards and allowing private passenger train operators to run 150 trains on its network.

The order comes days after Niti Aayog Chairman wrote to Chairman Railway Board VK Yadav proposing the formation of an empowered group to drive the process in a “time-bound manner”.

“Ministry of railways have decided to constitute an empowered group of secretaries for development of 50 railway stations to world class standards and permit private passenger train operators to operate 150 trains with world class technology over Indian Railways,” the order stated.Besides Yadav and Kant, secretary, department of economic affairs and secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs and financial commissioner (railways) will be part of the empowered group.