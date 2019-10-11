Naveen Patnaik Govt hijacking Modi govt’s schemes,says BJP

Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Naveen Patnaik government of “hijacking” the central government’s pet schemes and rebranding them as its own. Angered over this, BJP leaders staged a protest in front of Raj Bhawan on Thursday.

BJP has alleged that the Naveen Patnaik-led Bju Janata Dal (BJD) has “hijacked” Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and “undemocratically” changed its name to Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana.

Following their protest, the BJP leaders also submitted a memorandum to Governor Ganeshi Lal and demanded action against the ruling BJD.

Slamming the Naveen Patnaik government, senior BJP leader Prakash Mishra said Odisha is still an under developed state despite one party being in power here for more than 20 years. “If you go to rural areas, you will find that most schemes which were started by central government are not reaching the actual beneficiaries.”

He alleged that there a vested nexus in the identification process of beneficiaries in the state and that these identifications are carried out depending on which party the person supports.