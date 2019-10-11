OnePlus launches OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition in India

The OnePlus 7T Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launches in London with a price of 699 Pound. The India price of the OnePlus 7T Pro is set at Rs 53,999. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is launched at a price of 799 Pound. The McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro is priced in India at Rs 58,999. The OnePlus 7T Pro and also McLaren Edition of the 7T Pro will be available in India from October 12.

OnePlus is making Fluid AMOLED display the new normal for its smartphones. The OnePlus 7 Pro and the recently launched OnePlus 7T comes with 90Hz display. The tradition continues with the new OnePlus 7T Pro. The smartphone comes with a smooth, responsive and vivid 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone offers QHD+ resolution and HDR10+ (3120×1440 screen resolution).

The edges of the screen of the OnePlus 7T Pro are curved similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T. In other words the OnePlus 7T Pro will offer immersive viewing and multimedia experience similar to the previous OnePlus phones. Similar to some of the past OnePlus smartphones the all-new OnePlus 7T Pro comes with Reading Mode. OnePlus says that the Reading Mode of the 7T Pro supports full colour-content.