Rs 740 Crore Fraud Case : Ranbaxy’s former promoter , 3 others arrested

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on Thursday arrested four people including Ranbaxy’s former promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh based on the complaint given by Manpreet Singh Suri of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) in alleged fraud case. Along with Shivinder, the other three accused identified as Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena have been booked under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by a banker), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the complaint, the allegations have been levelled against Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Mohan Singh, Sunil Godhwani and others. “The alleged persons having absolute control on Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) and its subsidiaries put Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) in poor financial condition by way of disbursing the loans to the companies having no financial standing and controlled by the alleged persons,” a police release said.