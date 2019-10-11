TMC Leader Nusrat Jahan Criticised For Celebrating Durga Pooja: Here Reply Will Make Every Indian Proud. Check this Out

Muslim clerics have once again targeted TMC MP Nusrat Jahan after she visited Durga Puja pandal and offered prayers with her businessman husband Nikhil Jain in Kolkata. After the prayers, she was also seen playing ‘dhaak’ (a traditional Bengali dhol) along with her husband.

Under Islam, a follower is not allowed to offer prayers to any God other than Allah, this is ‘haram’. She should change her name and religion,” a leading portal quoted one of the clerics as saying.

Social media had extended support to Nusrat Jahan and now the M.P herself has come out speaking on the issue, as she made it clear that she respects all religions.

“I have already sent a message to the people that nothing matters more than humanity and love. I am god’s special child and respect humanity and love more than anything. I respect all religions,”she said.

When a question was thrown at her about the statement of the cleric against her act, she said she doesn’t wish to talk about negative things.