Virat Kohli trolls South African fielders during Ind vs SA test match : Watch Video

Virat Kohli scored his 26th hundred in the ongoing Test against South Africa in Pune on Friday. This was Virat Kohli’s 69th international hundred across all formats. The India captain resumed his innings on Day 2 at 63 and was watchful in the beginning but sent the bad deliveries to the boundary.

On the opening day, Virat Kohli was involved in a funny incident. In the 66th over, Kohli took a quick single by playing the ball towards the right of Kagiso Rabada, who was stationed at point. Rabada aimed at the stumps but missed his target by a big margin and the ball raced away for a boundary. Kohli, after getting four bonus runs, gave a thumbs up to the South African fielders.