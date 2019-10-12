3,000 Cow shelters to be built in Madhya Pradesh soon,says  Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said that the state government has set a target of constructing 3,000 cow shelters by the next year.

Kamal Nath on Friday tweeted: “Dear Digjiyaya ji, you mentioned about the accident of cows sitting on Bhopal-Indore highway. I have asked officials to make a plan about the security of cows on main roads. Construction work of 1000 cow shelters is underway. We have set a target of constructing 3,000 cow shelters by next year.”

The Chief Minister said the numbers of cows sitting on roads will be reduced. “I am concerned about it. We are planning a scheme to make main cities free from stray animals. It is also true that for us, cows are a symbol of faith and pride and not for politics. We want to do the work which has not been done in years to protect cows.”