Indians queue up to buy Samsung Galaxy Fold,Sold out in just 30 min despite 1.65 lakh price tag

The pre-booking for the Samsung Galaxy fold – the latest release from the Galaxy series met high demand and appreciation on the Indian market , despite its huge price tag of 1.65 lakh rs per unit.

The pre-booking closed within 30 minutes as all the units were sold out. This is the second time Samsung had to close pre-bookings in such a short time on its official online store.1600 Galaxy fold units were sold out within half an hour, the previous week. The device sports a new technology ‘infinity flex display’ which enables the inside screen with an impressive 7.3″ to fold and the outside screen of 4.6″ to be active for normal and usual tasks of calling and texting. This new form factor allows immersive graphics and multimedia effects in the big internal screen of the Galaxy fold.

Each “Galaxy Fold” consumer will also get a one-year “Infinity Flex Display Protection”. “Galaxy Fold” comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage.