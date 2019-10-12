Actor Vijay Deverakonda asked for Alia Bhatt’s mobile number from Karan Johar at midnight ; Here’s the reason

‘Arjun Reddy’ actor Vijay Deverakonda is quite a sensation at the south with his good looks and solid acting chops, so much so that Karan Johar wanted him to recreate history by making him feature in Bollywood remake of Dear Comrade.

Now the original ‘Kabir Singh’ has confessed that he was so smitten by Alia’s role in Gully Boy that he texted her mentor Karan Johar as the dead of the night. In his latest interview with Vogue, Vijay revealed that he was moved by Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy. The movie featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is India’s entry to Oscars 2019.

Vijay said that he texted Karan Johar, in middle of the night, to give him Alia’s contact number. He loved her performance so much that he wanted to send his praises personally. Janhvi Kapoor has said on multiple occasions that she has a crush on him. We were yet to hear from Vijay as to which Bollywood star he is a fan of. Turns out, it is Alia Bhatt. Also, Johar will produce the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s film “Dear Comrade”.