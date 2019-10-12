Army Jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

An Army jawan was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector on Friday, reported news agency ANI. Pakistani forces along the LoC started unprovoke firing at around 5:50 am. Indian security forces retaliated strongly to the Pakistani agression.

Army Naik Subash Thapa sustained serious injuries in the Pakistani firing. Thapa was taken to Command Hospital in Udhampur where he succumbed to injuries during the treatment.

The unprovoked firing from across the border has risen manyfold after India’s decision to revoke Article 370, a constitutional provision that had given a significant autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir for decades. Pakistan has been opposing India’s “unilateral move” and downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi in protest.