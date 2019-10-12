Bollywood actress booked for offensive content on Gandhi-Nehru family

The Rajasthan police has booked Bollywood actress for sharing offensive content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media. The Bundi Sadar police has booked actress Payal Rohtagi under various sections of IT Act on Thursday night. The police has imposed 66D and 67 of IT act against the actress.

A complaint was lodged by Charmesh Sharma, a general secretary of Youth Congress against the actress. The police after investigation has registered the case.

The actress has shared offensive content against the Nehru family on her various social media sites on September 6 and 21. The actress has shared obnoxious content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, his wife Kamala Nehru, Feroz Gandhi and Indira Gandhi.

The actress has shared on social media that Indira Gandhi is not a legitimate child of Jawaharlal Nehru but was born out of an illicit relationship of Kamala Nehru with some other men. She also accused that Indira Gandhi tricked the former Prime Minister Lal bahadur Shastri to go to Tashkent and poisoned him at there.

Payal Rohtagi has around 8 lakh followers on social media. Earlier Mumbai police has blocked her social media sites for uploading objectionable content.