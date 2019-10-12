Defamation Case : Another politically motivated case, says Rahul Gandhi after getting bail

After getting anticipatory bail, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the defamation case against him “politically motivated”. BJP corporator Krishnavadan Brahmbhatt had filed the case of criminal defamation against Gandhi for calling Amit Shah a “murder accused” during a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

Gandhi had appeared before metropolitan magistrate court in Ahmedabad and pleaded not guilty. He had also sought anticipatory bail in the case, which he was granted by the court. The Congress MP from Wayanad also moved an application for personal exemption after pleading not guilty.

“Yesterday it was Surat, today it’s Ahmedabad – to attend a hearing in yet another politically motivated case filed against me,” Gandhi captioned a video on Twitter.