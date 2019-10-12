Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Coconut Dahi Vada

Ingredients

1 cup – Urad Dal

1 tbsp – Rice

1 cup – finely scrapped white Coconut

Salt to taste

Oil to deep fry

For topping and garnishing:

2 cup – fresh non – sour Curd

1/2 cup – Milk

1 tsp – Sugar

1 tbsp – coriander leaves, finely chopped

1 – onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp – fine sev

Green chutney – 2 tbsp

Sweet Tamarind chutney – 2 tbsp

Chilli powder and crushed cumin – 1/2 tsp each for garnishing

Salt to taste

How to Make Coconut Dahi Vada

For vadas:

Wash and soak dal and rice in plenty of water for 5-6 hours.

Grind to a paste, using as little water as possible.

Add salt and coconut, mix well, till light and fluffy.

Heat oil in frying pan.

When hot, reduce heat, drop small dumplings into oil, few at a time.

Fry till golden all over, remove, drain, keep aside.

Dump fried vadas into plenty of hot water, keep aside for 10 mins

Pressing out excess water from the vadas, gently.

Cover with moist cloth, refrigerate till cold or until required.

To proceed:

Beat curd, milk and 1 cup water to make a thick smooth liquid, chill till required.

Either make individually in small bowls as required, or many in one large shallow bowl for the table. Place vadas at base, pour curd mixture on top.

Drizzle a little of green chutney and tamarind chutneys over it.

Sprinkle chilli powder, salt and cumin powder scantily.

Garnish with chopped onions, coriander and sev.

Serve chilled and immediately after assembling.