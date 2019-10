Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Coconut Halwa

Ingredients

1 cup – grated Coconut

1/2 cup – Jaggery

1/4 cup – water

1 tsp – Ghee

2 – cashew nuts, broken into pieces

1/2 tsp – cardamom, powdered

How to Make Coconut Halwa (with Jagery)

First heat ghee in slow fire in a pan for 2 mins

Add cashew nuts and fry till it becomes slightly brown.

Keep it aside.

Heat jaggery and water in low fire till jaggery melts fully.

Add grated coconut and keep stirring till it leaves sides.

Add the fried cashew nuts and cardamom powder and stir it.

Serve