Huami launches Amazfit GTS smart watch in India

Huami has launched Amazfit GTS, will be available at Rs 9,999 in India. It will go on sale starting October 13 and will be available via Amazon India. “The year 2019 has been an excellent year for Amazfit so far. We have received a phenomenal response from the Indian market on all our recent launches – Bip Lite, Verge Lite & GTR,” said Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami. “We are extremely excited to launch GTS in India, elegantly crafted with a sleek and chic display. GTS is specially designed for millennials who are both fitness enthusiasts and fashion connoisseurs,” Mao added.

While Amazfit Verge Lite and Amazfit GTR had a circular watch face, the GTS comes with a square face. It sports a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with resolution of 348 x 442 pixels, which is equivalent to pixel density of 341 ppi. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and anti-fingerprint coating. The wearable weighs less than 25 grams and uses an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy with polymer material. The Amazfit GTS also comes with silicone strap and customers can swap them for a 20mm strap.

For activity and fitness tracking, there is a PPG Bio-Tracking optical sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor and ambient light sensor. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 Low-Energy for connection with mobile devices. The Amazfit GTS is also equipped with 6-axis acceleration sensor and GPS + GLONASS dual positioning function. There is a 220mAh lithium-ion polymer battery that takes two hours to charge. It can be charged using the magnetic or 2-pin POGO connection.