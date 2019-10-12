Man fined for not wearing helmet tries to commit suicide

A man poured petrol and tried to light himself on fire after a fine was imposed on him for not wearing a helmet under the new Motor Vehicles Act in Bihar’s Purnea, the police said on Friday.The police said Satyam Sinha tried to commit suicide at RNSAV Chowk crossroad by trying to light himself on fire.

“Sinha put petrol on himself and was about to ignite the matchstick when he was saved,” said Rajesh Kumar, Traffic Inspector, Purnea.

Mr Kumar said the man was found not wearing the helmet while riding his vehicle, so the traffic police fined him accordingly.

“He did not give the fine and started creating a scene. After a while, he put petrol on himself and tried to ignite the matchstick. He was saved and was handed over to the police,” the police said.

Mr Sinha said that he forgot to wear his helmet and he also requested the traffic police not to fine him. “I did not have the money. Even after repeated request, the police did not listen to me and imposed a fine of Rs. 2,000,” he said.