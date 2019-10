The security forces has killed a Maoist in an encounter. The encounter took place in Bijapur in Chattisgarh on yesterday. A joint team of CRPF and police has killed the Maoist in the Tekmetla village.

The Maoists fired at the patrolling team of security forces.But the Maoists escaped in to the forest as the security forces retaliated. During a search the dead body of the Maoist along with a muzzle-loading gun. The identity of the dead Maoist is yet not ascertained.