Rohit Sarma Loses Balance as Fan Tries to Kiss his Feet, Check this Out

Yes cricket is a religion in India and many of its stars are often a demigod for the fans. Star Indian batsman Rohit Sarma got a taste of this ardent fan following, as a fan went past the security forces inside the stadium, and towards Rohit Sarma.

The fan tried to kiss the feet of India’s opener, but then in his attempt took the cricketer down with him, before he was taken away by the security guards.

Commentator and former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar criticized the inefficiency of security guards. He said such incidents occur because the guards are watching the match and not the crowd.

This is a dangerous security issue which is what you are there for, to make sure no one goes into the ground. Anyone can cause damage to a player. It has happened in the past, why take a chance.”said Mr Gavaskar.