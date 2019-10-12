Samsung ‘Galaxy Fold’ sold out in 30 minutes in India

Samsung Galaxy Fold units worth Rs 1.65 lakh each were sold out on Friday in flat 30 minutes after pre-bookings were open on the company’s official online store in India.

This is the second time in two weeks that Samsung had to close Galaxy Fold pre-bookings in India on its official online store.Last week, 1,600 Galaxy Fold smartphones were sold within 30 minutes in the inaugural pre-booking sale on Samsung’s official online store.

Consumers pre-booking the device in India have paid Rs 1,64,999 upfront and will get devices delivered to them through a concierge on October 20, along with 24×7 dedicated experts on call.

Each “Galaxy Fold” consumer will also get a one-year “Infinity Flex Display Protection”.

“Galaxy Fold” comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage.

In its standard form, the device gives you a 4.6-inch screen experience for normal day-to-day task but as you unfold it, the cross-screen functionalities go seamless on a bigger, immersive 7.3-inch form factor as the plastic OLED (P-OLED) display can bend like a book.