Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s video of enjoying water slide in Maldives goes viral : Watch Here

Sonam and Anand are on a vacation with Rhea Kapoor and other friends and their photos with everyone are a retreat for their fans.Sonam’s sister, Rhea took to Instagram to share a video of the two enjoying a water slide at their resort in the Maldives. Clad in a black swimsuit, Sonam can be seen sliding down the water slide in slow motion with hubby Anand Ahuja. The two seemed to be making most of their time while on a vacation.

Rhea captioned the video as, “Guys the Ahuja’s are just sliding into the week.” Well, fans loved the fun and banter of the Veere Di Wedding star and her hubby and now, their video from the Maldives will make you want to head out for a vacation too. A while back, Sonam and Anand had taken a vacation to Japan and their photos from the same went viral. Time and again, Sonam and Anand give us couple goals. Be it appreciating each other’s work or just being by each other’s side, Sonam and Anand personify modern day notion of true love.